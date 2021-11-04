History lovers visit Mt. Vernon

On Saturday, Oct. 23, a chartered bus filled with history lovers from Lunenburg County headed north to visit Mount Vernon. The trip was coordinated by Linda Bishop Bagley, regent of the local William Taylor Chapter of the Daughters of the America Revolution. The group also included members the Meherrin Chapter of Colonial Dames 17th Century and the Lunenburg County Historical Society.

Adam T. Erby, curator of fine and decorative arts, facilitated the on-site visit of guests from his home county of Lunenburg. The visitors began their stay with a delicious buffet lunch at the Mount Vernon Inn located on the premises. After lunch, Erby personally led tours of the Mount Vernon estate house, pointing out much historic and decorative information, his area of expertise.

Following a tour of the grounds, Erby gave visitors a behind-the-scenes view of valuable items that will be included in an upcoming exhibit at the museum at Mount Vernon. The afternoon visit concluded with a tour of Washington’s grist mill and distillery, some three miles from the estate house.

The Lunenburg visitors left with a sense of pride in the “Father of Our Country” as well as delight at what their fellow-Lunenburger was accomplishing in preserving that heritage.