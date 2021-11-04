Kavaliers head to state playoffs

The Kenston Forest Kavaliers football team traveled to Powhatan for a matchup between The Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot Knights on Oct. 29.

The Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot Knights were undefeated and looking to keep that streak going on their senior night.

The Kavaliers had other plans and played spoiler. Coach Joe Kaiser and his staff had prepared for Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot for several weeks and shut the Knights down overall throughout the contest. At halftime, the Kavaliers led in a defensive battle 6 to 0. Coach Kaiser and the Kavaliers were very happy seeing that the knights had averaged 65 points a game up to that point.

Senior Trey Lewis started the second half with a bang by exploding to the end zone on a 79-yard TD return. Lewis finished the 26 to 16 victory with 190 yards rushing, 2 TDs and 100 return yards for the night. Fellow Senior Kendall Thorne exploded onto the scene in the second half as well after being switched from wideout to tailback. Thorne finished with 10 carries for 109 yards rushing and a TD to seal the conference championship game.

Defensively, the star of the game was Senior Linebacker Ryan Whitehead who finished with 14 tackles and a forced fumble which sealed BSH’s fate for the night. Coach Kaiser also stated that “The O Line really stepped up their game tonight and drove hard off the ball … Proud of them.”

The Kavaliers sealed #1 in the VISFL with this win and also moved to 4-0 in the Virginia Colonial Conference which sealed their first conference championship since 1991.

The Kavaliers now head to the state playoffs, and their future post-season opponent is to be determined.

The Kavalier football team now sits at 9-1 and has hit its groove at the right time as November rolls in.