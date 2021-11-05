Column — Be thankful for books and more

As we move into the month of November, Thanksgiving is on the minds of many Americans. We will spend a lot of time getting ready for the holiday, whether grocery shopping, looking for recipes, making centerpieces or finalizing travel plans. The library is probably not at the top of your list of things to do.

I think a stop to the library should be on your list. We have so many books related to the holiday for children and adults. For parents who want to encourage reading over the holiday, we have books that tell the Thanksgiving story from the Pilgrim’s and Native American’s viewpoint. You can check our website at lunenburglibraries.org. for a complete list of books.

Some of the titles you can find at our libraries are The Story of the Pilgrims by Katherine Ross, Squanto and the First Thanksgiving by Joyce Kessel and Thanksgiving by Alice Flanagan. For younger readers, we have Turkey Pox, (Charly has chicken pox and the family has to change their holiday plans.) P is for Pilgrim: a Thanksgiving Alphabet, Arthur’s Thanksgiving, and One Tough Turkey: A Thanksgiving Story (tells the “real story” of the first Thanksgiving when pilgrims pursued such tough turkeys for dinner that they had to eat squash). If you are a crafty person, we have books and magazines for that. Check one out and learn how to make Thanksgiving crafts using everyday objects. These books provide step-by-step instructions and illustrations.

If you are looking for new recipes to try out on family and friends, you can find those in many of the magazines we have on hand, including Southern Living, Taste of Home, Real Simple, Good Housekeeping and Food Network. These offer recipes and more ideas for making this holiday special. But even as we celebrate with food and fun, we need to instill a sense of thankfulness and gratitude in our children that lasts throughout the year. The pandemic has affected us in so many negative ways, but even through the challenges, we need to know that life is filled with good things… our friends, our families, our pets, our churches and our freedoms. Sometimes our children need to be reminded of these things, especially during the holidays. Part of that would be taking time to emphasize what Thanksgiving is really about and what it means to your family. Need help starting that discussion with your child? I recommend The Thankful Book by Todd Parr, which encourages the reader to find something to be thankful for every day.

Enjoy the holiday and be thankful!

Connie Krupa is the children’s program coordinator for the Lunenburg County Public Library System. She can be reached at cckrupa@embarqmail.com.