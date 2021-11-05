Community Calendar for the week of Nov. 3

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch.com.

Now – November 29

QUILT EXHIBIT — The Monday Night Quilters of Victoria will be holding their Annual Quilt Exhibit this year at the Victoria Library Oct. 18 – Nov. 29 during library business hours.

NOVEMBER 6

FALL FOOD & FUN FEST — Meridian Waste is holding the Lunenburg Landfill Fall Food & Fun Fest on Saturday, Nov. 6, from noon to 3 p.m. The event will be at Meridian Waste Lunenburg Landfill, 45 Landfill Road, Lunenburg an will include free lunch, games, and more.

November 13

ART AND CRAFT FAIR — The Town of Kenbridge will host a Fall Harvest Art and Craft Fair in the town park on Nov. 13 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy handmade, homemade and homegrown items as well as food vendors. Other vendors welcome. There will also be a car show that day. Vendor spots are available. Call the Town Hall at (434) 676-2452.

BRUNSWICK STEW FUNDRAISER — Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department will hold its Brunswick Stew fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 8 a.m. – noon at the Firehouse located at 1697 Palmer Springs Road, Palmer Springs. Stew is $8 per quart. Preorders are highly encouraged and can be placed by calling (434) 689-2631 or (434) 689-2661. Stewmaster is Larry Clark.

November 14

GRIEF HELP — Navigating Grief? You are not alone! Kenbridge Baptist Church invites you to a safe space to navigate grief Sunday, Nov. 14 at 4 p.m. Kenbridge Baptist Church is located at 500 E. 5th Avenue, Kenbridge. This event is free and open to the public. For more information email revtiffanyslaughter@gmail.com.

NOVEMBER 16

PAINT NIGHT — Ripberger Public Library is hosting a Holiday Paint Night Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the library located at 117 S. Broad Street, Kenbridge. Cost is $25 per person and includes all supplies. Snacks will be provided. Sign up by calling (434) 676-3456 by Nov. 5. Space is limited.

ONGOING

GILFIELD BAPTIST CHURCH — Gilfield Baptist Church at 11285 South Hill Road in Kenbridge has resumed in-person services at 11 a.m. each first and third Sunday. CDC guidelines will be followed. The number for services over the telephone is (978) 990-5255. The code is 675042.

THRIFTS CHAPEL CHURCH — Services at Thrifts Chapel Church are now open with live string music and singing by the Poorhouse Boys and preaching by Mike Johnson. Services begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH — Bethany Baptist Church at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge has discontinued dial-in access to worship services. All are welcome to attend services in person on the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. Face masks are required. Bring a bible.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH — Outdoor drive-in services are held at 9:30 a.m. hosted by Cameron Bailey, pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church on 107.1 FM each Sunday from LGS (Lunenburg Girls Softball field) on Maple Street in Kenbridge. The closer to the ballfield, the better the reception. The church is having indoor services at 10:30 a.m. each week.