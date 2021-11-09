Donald Wayne Foster, 80 of Victoria, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 21. He was the son of the late Walter Lee Foster and Fannie Kate Foster and father of the late, Debra Jean Foster, Amy Dawn Foster and a son.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Margaret Daniel Foster; his daughters, Joanne Paulett (Wayne), Donna Blalock (Chris) and Lisa Tanner (Rusty); his son, Ricky Foster (Gina); nine grandchildren, Wayne Paulett Jr., Robert Paulett, Michele Phillips, Michael Blalock, Cory Tanner, Tyler Tanner, Amy Dawn Foster, Ricky Foster Jr. and Bradley Foster; seventeen great-grandchildren and his brother, Walter David Foster (Lucille).

Donald was a retired painter and former owner/operator of Foster’s Tire Shop. He enjoyed working on cars and collecting cars.

Donald was a member of Gospel Baptist Tabernacle Church where funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, at 2 p.m. Interment was in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to the Gospel Baptist Tabernacle Church, C/O Cynthia Gregg, 2289 Snead Spring Road, Crewe, VA 23930.

Staples Funeral Home, Victoria, in charge of arrangements.