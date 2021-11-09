Marcus Earl “Mark” Francis, 55 of Victoria, joined his father, Jessie Earl Francis, in Heaven on Nov. 4.

He is survived by his mother, Nell Puckett Francis; his sister, Michelle White (J.C.); his niece, Hillary Nelson; his nephew, J.J. White; two sons, Travis Hoover and Jonathan Francis (Reba); granddaughter, Mary Francis and his dearly loved cat, Pokey.

Mark attended Central High School. He enjoyed fishing and worked as a butcher for many years until he had to retire for health reasons.

Graveside services were held Sunday, Nov. 7, at 4 p.m., in the Oakwood Cemetery, Victoria.

In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to the Victoria Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 1419, Victoria, VA 23974.

Staples Funeral Home, Victoria, in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.clarkeandstaples.com.