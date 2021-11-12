Billy Coleman Wallace, 78 of Richmond, joined his family in Heaven on Oct. 17. He was the son of the late Jonathan Morgan Wallace and Ada Elizabeth Wallace; brother of the late Mary Williams, Gerald Wallace, Hugh Wallace, Claude Wallace, Carolyn Crenshaw, Laverna Bobbitt, Phyllis Forbes and Boyce Wallace.

He is survived by a sister, Charlotte Gallion and a brother, Jack Wallace and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Billy moved to Richmond in 1962 to attend cosmetology school. After graduation, he worked for Miller and Rhodes and later worked at Dino’s, Avanti and retired from Jonulf’s due to health reasons. He loved his clients and was honored that they trusted him with their appearance. He enjoyed a good story, loved to laugh and play music and cherished every minute with family. He adored his second family in Richmond; Bonnie Elrod and the late Bill Elrod and Carol Elrod and husband Bob and their children.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 2 p.m., at the Clarke Funeral Home in Kenbridge. Interment was in the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to the Kenbridge Fire Department, P.O. Box 556, Kenbridge, VA 23944.