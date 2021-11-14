A box of love — Life

Be not over much wicked, neither be thou foolish, why shouldest thou die before thy time? Ecclesiastes 7:17.

Last night I watched a western that everyone said is a great movie, but I must disagree with them. I thought it was horrible. It reminded me of the young children robbing and killing because they need a family. Jesus will be their family if they will let Him. When Jesus is their Father, they can go to sleep at night without fear. Jesus would welcome and love to have them come unto Him.

Jesus is calling each of us. He wants to be our Father and Savior. He does not wish for any of us to be lost. We don’t have to clean up, just be willing to come to Him and Jesus will do the rest. Jesus is love, and once we love Him, we will learn to love and respect each other.

Our hearts tell us when we are doing something wrong. Thank Jesus for letting us know He loves us. Jesus will forgive us for anything if we ask Him. Jesus has many scriptures that tell of His love and forgiveness.

“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16.)

“For God sent not His Son into the world to condemned the world but that the world through Him might be saved.” (John 3:17.)

“That we henceforth be no more children, tossed to and fro and carried about with every wind of doctrine by the sleight of men, and cunning craftiness, whereby they lie in wait to deceive. But speaking the truth in love, may grow up into Him in all things, which is the head, even Christ.” (Ephesians 4:14-15.)

“Jesus said, Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me; for of such is the Kingdom of Heaven.” (Matthew 19:14)

We are growing in God and no longer are little children falling for anything. Jesus has given His life is for us, and all we must do is accept His love and live. He wants us to be a part of His family.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

