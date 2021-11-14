Column — Picture books can expand your child’s world

Picture books are a very important part of the early literacy experiences of young children. When a parent and child read together, wonderful things happen. Reading together builds a family bond, builds vocabulary and helps in developing retelling skills. Picture books can also be something more for children. They let children see into someone else’s life, or they show a reflection of what the child experiences in his or her own daily life. Picture books allow children to view others by observing how they are alike or different. Seeing differences in others helps them understand and be more compassionate, while seeing themselves in a book can make them feel proud and understood. The following picture books are available at your local library. Please come visit and check out a good book to read to a child!

“Chrysanthemum” by Kevin Henkes : Chrysanthemum raises questions regarding perfection and bullying when Chrysanthemum is teased about her long name.

“The Last Stop on Market Street” by Matt De La Pena tells the story of a young boy spending the day with his nana. He complains about riding the bus instead of having a car and questions why the neighborhood is so dirty. His nana sees things differently and helps point out the beauty around them.

“We’re All Wonders” by R. J. Palacio shares the story about Augie who enjoys the company of his dog, Daisy, and using his imagination but painfully endures the taunts of his peers because of his facial deformity.

Connie Krupa is the children’s program coordinator for the Lunenburg County Public Library System. She can be reached at cckrupa@embarqmail.com.