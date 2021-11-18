Community Calendar for the week of Nov. 17

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch.com.

NOW – NOVEMBER 29

QUILT EXHIBIT — The Monday Night Quilters of Victoria will be holding their Annual Quilt Exhibit this year at the Victoria Library Oct. 18 – Nov. 29 during library business hours.

NOVEMBER 20

THANKSGIVING DINNER AND COAT GIVEAWAY — The Mt. Bethel Baptist Church Missionary Ministry will sponsor their Thanksgiving Dinner and coat giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 11 a.m., in the lot beside S.P. Jones and Son Funeral Home, 208 N. Broad Street, Kenbridge. Everyone is welcome.

NOVEMBER 25

THANKSGIVING COMMUNITY DINNER — Friendship Baptist Church located at 6351 South Hill Road, Kenbridge will host a free Thanksgiving community dinner on Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Food donations such as turkey, ham, corn, yams, string beans, dressing, rolls, dessert will be accepted. Volunteers to serve or for the prayer team are welcome. Wear your mask and pull-up curbside and dinner will be delivered to your vehicle. For deliveries, to make a donation or to inquire about this event contact Cicily Marsh, (434) 865-5552 or leave a message on the church voicemail (434) 676-3800.

DECEMBER 4

SILENT NIGHT — White Bird Appaloosa Horse Rescue located at 1688 Burkes Tavern Road, Burkeville will host its “Silent Night” event from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Dec. 4. Come and enjoy some fun time with our friendly rescued horses. The event will include refreshments and pony rides. You can help fill a horse’s stocking and support the horses. Hourly slots are available for your convenience. Register now at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4aa5a92faafdc07-white1. For weather cancellation, check www.facebook.com/Whitebirdrescue/.

DECEMBER 9

FAMILY NIGHT — The Lunenburg County Public Libraries are having family night on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Ripberger Public Library in Kenbridge. Families with children under age 12 are invited to attend. We will be reading a new holiday book, making an edible holiday tree, completing a craft project and will have music. To register, please call (434) 676-3456 or stop by the library.

ONGOING

GILFIELD BAPTIST CHURCH — Gilfield Baptist Church at 11285 South Hill Road in Kenbridge has resumed in-person services at 11 a.m. each first and third Sunday. CDC guidelines will be followed. The number for services over the telephone is (978) 990-5255. The code is 675042.

THRIFTS CHAPEL CHURCH — Services at Thrifts Chapel Church are now open with live string music and singing by the Poorhouse Boys and preaching by Mike Johnson. Services begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH — Bethany Baptist Church at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge has discontinued dial-in access to worship services. All are welcome to attend services in person on the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. Face masks are required. Bring a bible.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH — Outdoor drive-in services are held at 9:30 a.m. hosted by Cameron Bailey, pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church on 107.1 FM each Sunday from LGS (Lunenburg Girls Softball field) on Maple Street in Kenbridge. The closer to the ballfield, the better the reception. The church is having indoor services at 10:30 a.m. each week.