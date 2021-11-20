Chargers defeat Surry County in playoffs

Chargers Quarterback Connor Mattox runs the ball Friday night, Nov. 11, during the home playoff game against Surry County. Final score was Chargers 78 and Surry 30. This was the first playoff game for the Chargers of the season. The Chargers travel to Buffalo Gap this Friday, Nov. 19, in the next round of playoffs in the VHS Class 1 division. Photo by Magdelyn De La Cruz.