County receives funding for tourism

Lunenburg County is one of 133 Virginia counties and independent cities that has received funding for tourism.

Director of Planning and Economic Development Taylor N. Newton made the announcement during the Lunenburg Board of Supervisors meeting on Thursday, Nov. 11.

According to Newton, the $30,000 in funding is part of the American Rescue Plan Act Tourism Recovery Program.

“COVID-19 has had a continued and devastating impact on Virginia’s tourism and hospitality industry in Virginia. As the commonwealth prepares to restore tourism economic impact, the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) is offering these funds to spur economic activity and travel across the commonwealth.” stated a release from VTC.

According to Newton, the specific project(s) in Lunenburg that will benefit from these funds have not been identified at this time.

“The following are eligible expenses: marketing tactics, marketing services and tourism product/development,” Newton said in an email.

According to VTC, funds may not be used for any expenses that are not related to tourism marketing and development, including but not limited to staffing, maintenance, replacing an existing budget, etc.

VTC determined every locality’s allocation based on the share each locality contributed to state tax revenue generated by tourism in the year 2019.

Each locality’s share of the total allocation pool is similar to that share.

Neighboring counties of Prince Edward and Charlotte also received $30,000 in funding as part of the program. The Funds may not be used for any expenses that are not related to tourism marketing and development, including but not limited to staffing, maintenance, replacing an existing budget, etc.