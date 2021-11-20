Input sought for mitigation plan

The Commonwealth Regional Council (CRC) is in the process of updating its Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan, and it wants to hear from citizens about their concerns as they relate to hazards in the community.

According to CRC Deputy Director Todd Fortune, per federal requirements, the plan has to be updated every five years for covered localities to remain eligible to certain funding amounts.

Hazard mitigation planning reduces loss of life and property by minimizing the impact of disasters.

After identifying these risks, the CRC will develop long-term strategies for protecting people and property from similar events.

Mitigation plans are key to breaking the cycle of disaster damage and reconstruction.

A survey has been created for citizens to express their concerns and opinions related to the update of the Plan, which will cover all seven counties in Planning District 14: Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward.

A link to the survey is available on the CRC web site home page, www.virginiasheartland.org, under “Announcements.” Surveys should be completed no later than Dec. 15.