Landfill Fall Fest a Success

Meridian Waste hosted its Fall Food & Fun Fest on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Lunenburg Landfill. Meridian Waste held the event to showcase the environmental facility and share the company’s appreciation for neighbors in surrounding communities.

More than 60 members of the community enjoyed the free BBQ lunch, games and activities, and won a few big-ticket items.

“We had a great time opening the gates to the community to share our state-of-the-art and remarkably scenic landfill,” said Meridian Waste’s Lunenburg Landfill General Manager Joe Gustaf. “We appreciate meeting our neighbors and hearing from them about their new perspective on the landfill. They enjoyed our facility and took a tour of the grounds.”

Event activities included a bounce house, lawn games, a selfie photo area, pumpkin painting and Touch-A-Truck heavy machinery display.