2021 KFS Volleyball Team successful season
The 2021 Kenston Forest varsity volleyball team completed a historic season last week. The Kavaliers finished 28-1 on the year winning the:
• VCC Regular Season Champions (25-0)
• VCC Tournament Champions (27-0)
In a state tournament play, they defeated Virginia Academy 3-2 in the quarterfinals before falling to Timberlake Christian School 3-1 in the state semi-final. Timberlake went on to win the state championship on Saturday, and the Lady Kavs were the only VISAA school to win a set against them all season.
• VCC 1st Team All Conference: Hanna Mahaney, Taylor Maione and Shelby Gunn
• VCC 2nd Team: Kieren McHugh
• VCC All-Academic: Shelby Gunn
• VCC Coach of the Year – KFS Coach Kenny Hardy
• VCC All Tournament Team: Kieren McHugh, Regan Tanner and Hanna Mahaney
• VCC Tournament MVP: Hanna Mahaney
For the first time in school history, KFS had two players selected to the VISAA first team all state team: Taylor Maione and Shelby Gunn
Notable season statistics listed below:
• Taylor Maione – 103 aces / 264 points off serve, 415 digs (school record), 54 assists
• Hanna Mahaney – 234 kills (.403 hitting %), 44 blocks (31 solo), 172 digs
• Shelby Gunn – 183 kills (.261 hitting %), 39 blocks (33 solo), 105 digs
• Regan Tanner – 65 aces / 188 points off serve, 730 assists (school record)
The Kavaliers were coached by Kenny Hardy and Assistant Coach Joe Maione.
Cross Country winners
