Fun at the park
The Town of Kenbridge held Harvest Fest on Saturday, Nov. 13, in the town park offering 17 product vendors and three food vendors. The event included a fish fry booth, hamburgers, hot dogs and chicken sandwiches, and the Kenbridge Recreation Center sponsored a booth to raise money for the revitalization project that is ongoing for the gym. The event also included a car show.
