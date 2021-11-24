KFS football state runner ups

The Kenston Forest Football team finished up a memorable and historical season last week with a tough loss in the state title game to Blessed Sacrament Hugenot.

“I am proud of this team,” Head Coach Joe said. “They finished with a 9-2 record, and they won the VCC conference for the first time in 30 years at KFS. I am proud to be their coach, and I am privileged to get to work with them and their families on a daily basis here at KFS.”

Some of these season highlight wins and moments include the following:

— A thrilling victory on Homecoming over South Hampton 50 – 42 on a last-minute touchdown catch by Senior Steve Dormady.

— A dominating VCC win over archrival Brunswick Academy 57 – 6 in which senior Ryan Whitehead racked up 23 tackles and two sacks.

— Ending Blessed Sacrament Huguenot’s win streak on BSH’s Senior Night and winning the VCC regular season championship. Senior Trey Lewis had 290 all-purpose yards in that victory.

— Making the state playoffs, finishing State champion runner up, winning the VCC.

The Kavaliers finished the season 9-2 overall and 4-0 in the VCC. Kaiser and his staff said they look forward to building on the foundation that this group has laid for the Kenston Forest Football program.