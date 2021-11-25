Group raises funds for scholarships
Each year, the Lunenburg Republicans raise money by having a raffle to give scholarships to students in Lunenburg County to continue their education. In 2021, the group gave $3,000 in scholarships. The group raised enough money this year to present students in 2022 with a total of $4,000 in scholarships thanks to the support of all of the people who purchased tickets. The 2021 winner of a Henry Golden Boy rifle is R.E. Hoot Gibson of Emporia. Pictured are, from left, Mike Hankins, chair of the Lunenburg Republicans; Hoot Gibson; Mrs. Gibson; Delegate Tommy Wright, 61st House District; and Delegate Elect for the 75th House District, Otto Wachsmann. The group met with the winner at Mildred’s Meals in Kenbridge to present the Henry Golden Boy.
Vaccination Clinic scheduled
The Virginia Department of Health’s Piedmont Health District will host a walk-in vaccination clinic Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m.... read more