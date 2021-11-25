LCPS thanks substitute teachers

Lunenburg County Public Schools (LCPS) wrapped up American Education Week on Friday, Nov. 19. As part of the celebration LCPS took time to thank its substitute teachers for their contributions to students’ education.

“They serve as educational bridges when regular classroom teachers are absent,” said LCPS administration. “This year, we have experienced an extreme shortage of substitute teachers. We would like to thank our own teachers who have filled in during their planning periods when other teachers have had to be out of the building. Just another example of how LCPS teachers have risen to the challenges of the pandemic.”

If you would like to apply to be a substitute teacher, you may do so at https://lunenburgcountyschools.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx.