Letter — True American heroes

To the Editor:

Our local fire and rescue squads and first responders are true American heroes:

Yesterday, an electrical line went down in the highs winds we were experiencing. This ignited a fire in our woods and a few bales of hay in our field. The wind whipped the flames and quickly caught more underbrush on fire. After calling 911, three fire companies were immediately dispatched. Kenbridge Fire and rescue, South Hill Fire Department and Lacross Fire Department came to our aide. Several pump trucks, many other fire vehicles rapidly responded as well as The Parham Family, the Long Family, The Virginia Dept Of Forestry and state troopers. When they got here, I went from a state of panic to a strong sense of security. All of the respondents were efficient, skilled, generous, humble and kind. Kenbridge and South Hill Fire came back the next day to put out the bales of hay that were still smoking and could flare up. This fire could have spread to many hundreds of acres but for the fabulous response of these fire teams. These people are true American heroes that come to the aid of this community at times of need. I thank them from the bottom of my heart. Please donate to these wonderful teams of the best of the best every chance you get. I know I will.

Ann Klieves

Brodnax