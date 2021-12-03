A BOX OF LOVE: Asking Jesus

James 4:2-3. Ye ask, and receive not, because ye ask amiss, that ye may consume it upon your lusts.

Do we ask Jesus for things, or are we afraid? The Bible says we have not because we ask not. One day, Jesus and I had a talk. Jesus said, “People are afraid to ask for what they want.”

I replied, “I have no problem asking You for what I want.”

Jesus replied, “I know because you are always asking, and I like that about you. You are not afraid to ask for what you need and want.”

Jesus said, “People do not know how to ask. They think I’m some small god and cannot do what I said I can do.”

I replied, “I know who You are, Jesus, You are the one that holds the world together and can protect each of us at the same time. Jesus, Your words are true, and Jesus, You cannot lie.

Jesus wants to be our Father and Savior. He wants us to come to Him and tell Jesus all of our problems. Jesus is welcoming all of us to Him. He stands at the door with outstretched hands saying, “Come unto Me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give thee rest.”

Jesus cannot do any more than invite you to join Him. Jesus has given us free will to choose to become His child or the devil’s child. We have to choose the side we want to be on. By choosing Jesus, we will live with Him, but choosing the devil we will live in torment forever.

I choose Jesus because He offers me a better life going to live eternally with Jesus. Remember Jesus wants us to ask Him for what we need and believe that Jesus will keep His words. There are many promises in the Bible. Just find one and repeat it over and over until you learn it.

Matthew 11:28 – 30. Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.