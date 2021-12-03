Christmas decorating competition scheduled

Once again, the Lunenburg Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring its home and business Christmas Decorating Competition.

The business judging will take place Dec.7. The deadline for submitting your business in the judging is Dec. 4 at noon.

The home judging will take place Dec. 14. The deadline for submitting your home is Dec. 10 at noon.

You can enter one of the following categories: traditional or novelty.

Ribbons will be given for first, second, third and honorable mention in each category. One first place winner will be chosen to win the tri-color ribbon.

Entry forms are available at various businesses throughout the county or contact lunenburgchamber@gmail.com for more information.