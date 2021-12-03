Church and Community Events for the week of Dec. 1

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch.com.

DECEMBER 4

SILENT NIGHT — White Bird Appaloosa Horse Rescue located at 1688 Burkes Tavern Road, Burkeville will host its “Silent Night” event from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Dec. 4. Come and enjoy some fun time with our friendly rescued horses. The event will include refreshments and pony rides. You can help fill a horse’s stocking and support the horses. Hourly slots are available for your convenience. Register now at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4aa5a92faafdc07-white1. For weather cancellation, check www.facebook.com/Whitebirdrescue/.

DECEMBER 5

GOSPEL MUSIC PROGRAM — Westward Road Gospel Music Program will be held at Victoria Baptist Church located at 1423 8th Street in Victoria at the 11 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Dec. 5.

DECEMBER 9

FAMILY NIGHT — The Lunenburg County Public Libraries are having family night on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Ripberger Public Library in Kenbridge. Families with children under age 12 are invited to attend. We will be reading a new holiday book, making an edible holiday tree, completing a craft project and will have music. To register, please call (434) 676-3456 or stop by the library.

DECEMBER 12

HOLIDAY HOUSE TOUR — The Lunenburg County Historical Society will host a holiday tour at 300 East Fifth Avenue, Kenbridge, home of community newcomer and author Lori Wray White. The ivy-covered, Colonial Revival cottage will be open from 1 – 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12. Masks are optional. However, there may be a short wait at the door to avoid overcrowding inside. Admission at the door benefits projects of LCHS.

GUEST MUSICIAN — Guest musician Ken Vaiden will be at Victoria Baptist Church located at 1423 8th Street in Victoria at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12.

DECEMBER 19

SUNDAY SCHOOL CHRISTMAS PROGRAM — The Sunday School Christmas Program will be held at Victoria Baptist Church located at 1423 8th Street in Victoria at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19.

DECEMBER 24

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE — A Christmas Eve Candle Light Worship Service will be held at Victoria Baptist Church located at 1423 8th Street in Victoria at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24.

ONGOING

GILFIELD BAPTIST CHURCH — Gilfield Baptist Church at 11285 South Hill Road in Kenbridge has resumed in-person services at 11 a.m. each first and third Sunday. CDC guidelines will be followed. The number for services over the telephone is (978) 990-5255. The code is 675042.

THRIFTS CHAPEL CHURCH — Services at Thrifts Chapel Church are now open with live string music and singing by the Poorhouse Boys and preaching by Mike Johnson. Services begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH — Bethany Baptist Church at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge has discontinued dial-in access to worship services. All are welcome to attend services in person on the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. Face masks are required. Bring a bible.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH — Outdoor drive-in services are held at 9:30 a.m. hosted by Cameron Bailey, pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church on 107.1 FM each Sunday from LGS (Lunenburg Girls Softball field) on Maple Street in Kenbridge. The closer to the ballfield, the better the reception. The church is having indoor services at 10:30 a.m. each week.