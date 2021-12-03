DAR ‘Service to America’ project

A large number of members of the local William Taylor Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, turned out to welcome representatives from “Paws for Purple Hearts” to the chapter’s November meeting. The young ladies from this organization gave an informative program on their mission to train service dogs for our veterans with mobility impairments, PTSD, and/or TBI. With their trainers, the two dogs performed some of the 100 commands that they are taught.

As part of the chapter’s annual “Service to America” project, Mrs. Bagley presented to the Ruther Glen (Virginia) Advancement Associate Danielle Stockbridge a donation of over $1,700 from the chapter. This money will help feed, train and provide veterinary care for a dog in training.

“Paws for Purple Hearts” is an IRS-approved 501 (c) (3) organization that receives no government support and relies on donations. There are five facilities in the U.S., including the one at Ruther Glen. On Facebook, see PawsforPurpleHearts/Virginia or check out www.paws4ph.org.