Historical Society sponsors essay contest

The Lunenburg County Historical Society is sponsoring an essay contest for eighth grade students in Lunenburg County. To be eligible, the student may attend a public school, a private school or be homeschooled. The private school may be outside Lunenburg County as long as the student’s legal residence is within the county.

The theme for the essay is “A Legacy for Today’s Lunenburg.” Contestants are to read any portions of The Lunenburg Legacy by Gay W. Neale and research three ways an aspect of our county’s history is reflected in today’s Lunenburg County.

Contestants are to select from this list of topics: farming practices, tobacco production, military service, railroad influence, the 1930s Depression, African-American participation, quality of education, service to others or entertainment.

The deadline for submission of essays is Friday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. in the office of Lunenburg Middle School. There are additional specific rules about formatting and submission of essays which each contestant should have. To receive a complete copy of these rules, please send email to this address: annehamlett43@gmail.com. In the subject line, write “LCHS Essay Contest.”

Winners of the contest will be announced sometime in Jan. 2022. Cash prizes will be given to first, second and third-place, as well as honorable mention.