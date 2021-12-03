December 3, 2021

  • 48°

Holiday fundraiser

By Staff Report

Published 3:12 pm Friday, December 3, 2021

Central High School agriculture classes are making reindeer decorations for the holidays as a fundraiser for the school’s agriculture program. Several students are working in each class on the project. The reindeer can be purchased in a three piece set or individually. To place an order, contact Timothy Johnson at timothy.johnson@k12lcps.org.  All proceeds benefit the agriculture program.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events