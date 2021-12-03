Vaccination clinic set

The Virginia Department of Health’s Piedmont Health District will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Monday, Dec. 13, from 2 – 6 p.m. at the Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department located at 318 Church St.

The clinic will offer first, second, additional primary and booster doses at no cost to the public. The Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson is available for anyone 18 and older. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone 5 and older. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18.

Register in advance at vase.vdh.virginia.gov/. If you have any trouble registering or need additional assistance, please call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1).

Appointments are highly recommended for children vaccines to reduce wait time, but walk-ins are also welcome. Those with an appointment should plan to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to the appointment time.

The booster vaccines can be obtained by anyone 18 and older at least six months from the date of their second mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine or at least two months from the date of their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Individuals who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster dose may choose which vaccine product they would like to receive as a booster. For those individuals that choose a different product than their primary series, VDH urges you to consult with your doctor or healthcare provider who can assist you in making the best decision for your own situation.