Weekend house fire damages home
The homeowners of a residence located in the 1700 block of Lunenburg Ave. were able to escape their home without injury following a fire on Saturday, Nov. 27. Both Victoria Fire and Rescue and Kenbridge Fire Department responded to the scene around 2 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the residence. According to Victoria Fire and Rescue Chief Rodney Newton, the fire is believed to have been electrical in nature.
