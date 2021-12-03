December 3, 2021

Weekend house fire damages home

By Staff Report

Published 3:27 pm Friday, December 3, 2021

The homeowners of a residence located in the 1700 block of Lunenburg Ave. were able to escape their home without injury following a fire on Saturday, Nov. 27. Both Victoria Fire and Rescue and Kenbridge Fire Department responded to the scene around 2 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the residence. According to Victoria Fire and Rescue Chief Rodney Newton, the fire is believed to have been electrical in nature.

