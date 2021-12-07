Bennett Warren Hawthorne Jr., 78 of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 28, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital with his loving wife by his side.

He was born on May 22, 1943 in Richmond, to the late Bennett Warren Hawthorne Sr. and Thelma Bailey Hawthorne. Warren studied history at Hampden-Sydney College, earning a bachelor’s degree. His early life saw him selling textbooks and teaching English in Barranquilla, Colombia. Warren spent the better part of his career in the tobacco industry, traveling to Greece, Romania, Lebanon, Argentina, and up and down the American South. As part owner of Growers Tobacco Warehouse in Lebanon, Kentucky, one would usually find Warren fervently engaged in the selling process or rubbing elbows with the local farmers. After selling his own warehouse, Warren remained in Lebanon and continued his work in tobacco sales, managing and operating the Philip Morris Receiving Station.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; stepmother, Mary Charles Hawthorne and sister, Hazel Streb.

Survivors include his wife, Katherine Blandford-Hawthorne of Lebanon; two daughters, Meghan McConomy (Andrew) of Houston, Texas and Caitlyn Pullins (Brad) of Whitsett, North Carolina; two step-sons, R. Patrick Blandford (Jenny) of Maumee, Ohio and Ted H. Blandford (Dan) of Lexington, Kentucky; step-daughter, Holly Ryan (Kenneth) of Flat Rock, Michigan; two sisters, Elaine Clem (Lindsey) of Richmond and Faye Openshaw (Jim) of Mount Pleasant, North Carolina and nine grandchildren, Madelyn Pullins, Bennett Pullins, Caroline McConomy, Jack McConomy, Jacob (Rachel) Ryan, Nicholas Ryan, Kate Ryan, Daniel Blandford and Katie Blandford.

Also surviving is a host of nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, at St. Augustine Catholic Church.

Visitation was held from 5 – 8 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 3, at Bosley Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 p.m., officiated by Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Pallbearers were, Brad Pullins, Andrew McConomy, Jacob Ryan, Nicholas Ryan, Daniel Blandford, Jude Buckman, Tom Brashear and Steve Greene.

Honorary Pallbearers were Members of the Salot Cabin Supper Club.

Graveside services were held 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, at Dundas Baptist Church Cemetery in Dundas.

In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may take place in form of contributions to St. Augustine Catholic School, 236 S. Spalding Avenue, Lebanon, KY 40033.