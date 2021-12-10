Column — What the library has to offer

“From the desk of the library director!”

That sounds a little too formal, doesn’t it?

How about, “Let’s hear what J.B. has to say!”

There, that’s better. Now that we are on casual, friendly terms, let’s talk.

You know, the library has always been one of my favorite places. Way back in the 1900’s I would ride my bike to the library in Victoria. I would browse the shelves and usually leave with two or three good books to read. There was always an adventure to be had or a mystery to be solved. We didn’t have e-readers, laptops, cell phones and all that jazz to read books on way back then. Don’t get me wrong, I use those things to read books these days. But, I still enjoy the feel of a real, live book in my hands. The feel and sound of turning the pages by hand and the smell of the paper are joys that the technology does not have. Old fashioned? Maybe, but it is still a great way to enjoy a good read.

With the Christmas season upon us, what better time to enjoy a good book? Most all of us will have a few days off from school or work, a great opportunity to delve into a book. Maybe there is a classic that we have been meaning to read but just haven’t gotten to it. Maybe something hot off the press has caught our interest. Maybe we would just enjoy curling up and rereading an old friend. Whatever your taste, the staff of the Lunenburg County Public Library System is here to help you find that perfect read.

And there are more than books to be found at the library. We have public computer terminals where you can log on and take care of a school project or perhaps a business issue. Job opportunities can be pursued online. Perhaps you simply want to check your email. The Library System is also community oriented. We provide reading and activity programs for the area’s children, including reading programs at the elementary schools as well as Head Start. There was a ‘Pretty In Paint’ evening event at Ripberger Public Library in Kenbridge this past month, and most weekends you can find music at the Victoria Public Library. We plan to have more community events in the coming year. We would love for you to come and join us.

Yes, the library is a cool place, and I am glad to work here. We have a great staff at both locations, as well as a very supportive Board of Directors and Friends organization. This makes for a good strong library system, well suited to meet the needs of our community and the reading tastes of our patrons. Please come visit us at either branch location, and have a nice Christmas!

J.B. Crenshaw is the Library Director for Lunenburg County Public Library System. He can be reached at jbcrenshaw.lcpls@gmail.com.