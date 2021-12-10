Drought conditions enact burn ban

Due to high winds and drought conditions, a county wide open burn ban was instated on Thursday, Dec. 2, and will remain in effect until further notice.

The National Weather Service has declared Lunenburg County as experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions.

In addition, the county is expected to see below normal precipitation through the end of December.

Open burning is the burning of materials wherein products of combustion are emitted directly into the ambient air without passing through a stack or chimney from an enclosed chamber.

This includes, but is not limited to, burning of leaves, brush and/or other vegetation. Dry conditions currently exist outdoors that are favorable for rapid fire spread due to the lack of measurable rainfall throughout the county.

The burn ban and will remain in effect until the area receives a significant amount of rainfall that decreases fire risk, at which time the ban shall be lifted.

A violation of this burn ban may be punishable as a class 3 misdemeanor, which, pursuant to Virginia Code §18.2-11, carries for a conviction thereof a fine of not more than $500.