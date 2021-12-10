Fire closes business

Published 5:18 pm Friday, December 10, 2021

By Crystal Vandegrift

A fire on Thursday, Nov. 30, destroyed the S&T Village Treat Drive-In located in Chase City.

The S&T Village Treat Drive-In, located on Highway 49 North of Chase City, was heavily damaged as a result of a fire on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The fire appears to have started in the ceiling/roof area of the structure. Victoria Fire and Rescue, Chase City Fire Department and Drakes Branch Fire and Rescue all responded to the scene.

“As of now, we are closed and really don’t know what we are going to do,” the owners of S&T Village Treat Drive-In said in a Facebook post. “We want to thank everyone for their support over the last almost two years. We enjoyed serving you, meeting and talking to you. We had good days and bad days and you stuck with us — we will miss you.”

More News

Cases rising as omicron enters U.S.

Drought conditions enact burn ban

Mobile home destroyed by fire

Innovative testing gives VADOC a jump on COVID-19

Print Article

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events