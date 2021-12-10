Fire closes business

The S&T Village Treat Drive-In, located on Highway 49 North of Chase City, was heavily damaged as a result of a fire on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The fire appears to have started in the ceiling/roof area of the structure. Victoria Fire and Rescue, Chase City Fire Department and Drakes Branch Fire and Rescue all responded to the scene.

“As of now, we are closed and really don’t know what we are going to do,” the owners of S&T Village Treat Drive-In said in a Facebook post. “We want to thank everyone for their support over the last almost two years. We enjoyed serving you, meeting and talking to you. We had good days and bad days and you stuck with us — we will miss you.”