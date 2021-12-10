Geminid meteor shower over High Bridge

On Tuesday, Dec. 14, from 6 – 8 p.m., High Bridge will be open to visitors who wish to see the winter Geminids meteor shower in a place with very little light pollution and a huge, unobstructed star field. The Geminids shower can be impressive as the Earth makes its annual journey through a chunky debris field left behind by a passing asteroid, and cold winter skies can produce a high degree of clarity. The only access to High Bridge for this program is by way of Camp Paradise at 1466 Camp Paradise Road, Rice, VA 23966. The event is free, but parking fees apply. Contact the park by email at highbridgetrail@dcr.virginia.gov for more information, or call (434) 315-0457.

