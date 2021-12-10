Lunenburg farmer re-elected to Farm Bureau board

Lunenburg County grain producer and former tobacco grower J.M. Jenkins of Blackstone was elected Dec. 1 to a 17th three-year term on the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation board of directors.

Elections of officers and directors were held at the VFBF 2021 Annual Convention in Williamsburg.

As a board member, Jenkins will represent Farm Bureau producer members in Brunswick, Charlotte, Lunenburg and Mecklenburg counties. He chairs the VFBF Flue-Cured Tobacco Advisory Committee and is a member of the Soybean & Feed Grain & Grain Marketing Advisory Committee. He also is a past president of Lunenburg County Farm Bureau.

In addition to his Farm Bureau involvement, Jenkins is a former member of Virginia’s Tobacco Indemnification and Community Revitalization Commission.

Before he began farming in 1963, Jenkins worked as a Virginia Cooperative Extension agent in Gloucester County and as a teacher in Brunswick and Nottoway counties. He also served as a supervisor of tobacco production in Venezuela for British American Tobacco Co.

With 132,000 members in 88 county Farm Bureaus, VFBF is Virginia’s largest farmers’ advocacy group. Farm Bureau is a non-governmental, nonpartisan, voluntary organization committed to supporting Virginia’s agriculture industry.