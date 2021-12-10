Students take part in mock interview

Approximately 90 CTE students participated in a mock job interview contest with Dillon Robinson, Lunenburg County Virginia Cooperative Extension Agent.

Robinson shared resume building tips and students began working on building their own resumes to showcase their skills, training, and experiences.

Students learned about the appropriate attire for a job interview and were given cover letter writing tips. They participated in a fun activity creating appropriate and inappropriate outfits for their interview. The outfits were designed from simple supplies to represent an appropriate appearance with appropriate length and without too much jewelry, color, etc.

Following the activity, students continued to fine-tune their resumes and write their cover letters to be presented to the interview panel later in the week.

Robinson and the CTE teachers assisted the students with composing their cover letters to apply for a position within their chosen career. In addition, students practiced answering common interview questions in preparation for their interviews.

Volunteers from the community interviewed students related to three different career paths. The interview categories included careers in a trade, medically related profession, and a university-educated career field.

Students tailored their resumes and cover letters to their chosen career and were asked common interview questions as well as questions related to their specific skills. Students were awarded certificates based on their class period and interview category.

Students were scored on seven different criteria including eye contact, confidence, question answers, etc. The scores from each of the two interviewers were averaged for a final score of 1-28.