The Woodland announces contract of sale

The board of directors of The Woodland, Inc. recently announced that it is considering selling its facilities to Ramot III Holdings, LLC in partnership with Hill Valley Healthcare. According to the release, “affiliating with Hill Valley would allow The Woodland community to enjoy the benefits of being part of a larger organization with leverage in purchasing power to keep costs down, access to new technology and organizational management that is well-positioned to enhance services, reduce costs and ensure the long-term success of the facility. Hill Valley Healthcare is a skilled nursing consulting company rapidly positioning itself as a leading healthcare provider that applies its expertise and ingenuity to create 5-star facilities. Hill Valley Healthcare currently employs almost 3,600 team members and operates a total of 16 facilities in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland. The system includes assisted living, skilled nursing and rehab, on-site dialysis care and home health.”

“The time has come in my career to slow my pace a little and enjoy more of what life has to offer. I have offered advice and counsel to our board of directors on how to approach the next phase in our company’s journey in the healthcare arena,” said Greg Cole, president and CEO of The Woodland. “Integrating with a regional provider like Hill Valley offers opportunities to enhance the quality of care and services for our residents.”

According to the release, The Woodland Executive Leadership Team has been studying healthcare trends, talking with industry experts and colleagues and exploring partnerships and affiliation options to determine how to continue raising the standard of excellence provided to The Woodland community. After considering multiple options, the board of directors agreed to enter into a contract to sell The Woodland. By being part of a regional healthcare company, The Woodland can still enjoy the benefits of a community provider yet draw upon the support and expertise of a group of healthcare professionals.

“We are excited to build on The Woodland’s mission of taking care of their residents,” said Shimmy Idels, CO-CEO at Hill Valley Healthcare. “We are committed to Hill Valley’s people first philosophy and providing exceptional care to the communities we serve.”

Currently, The Woodland offers all levels of care, including independent living, assisted living, long-term care, memory care and rehabilitation. Nearly all of The Woodland’s employees would be offered employment under the new ownership in roles similar to what they currently have if the sale occurs.

“The care of our residents has always been at the forefront of our decision-making process, and we are excited for the opportunities that this transaction would offer to both our residents and staff,” said Cole.

This recommendation of the Board is just an initial step as the stockholders must approve the transaction at a mid-December meeting.

To learn more about The Woodland visit www.thewoodlandinc.com and to learn more about Hill Valley Healthcare visit www.hillvalleyhc.com.