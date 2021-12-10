Vaccination clinic for youth at CHS

Lunenburg County Public Schools (LCPS) will hold a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for 5 – 11-year-olds on Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 4-7 p.m. in the Central High School Cafeteria.

Smith’s Pharmacy will be conducting the clinic.

Please bring your pharmacy insurance card to appointment. With no insurance, there is no cost.

Call (434) 676-2266 or (434) 294-0045 and ask to book an appointment.

Every minor must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Those with a history of allergies to any medication or food will be required to stay for 30 minutes after vaccination; all others will have to stay 15 minutes.

If you are allergic to polyethylene glycol or polysorbate, you cannot get this vaccine.

If you have been treated with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19, you must wait 90 days before you get this vaccine.

A follow-up for a second dose will be offered Jan. 5, 2022 from 4 – 7 p.m. at Central High School.