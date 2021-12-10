VFW Patriot’s Pen essay winners

Published 5:23 pm Friday, December 10, 2021

By Staff Report

The winners of the VFW Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest were announced at Lunenburg Middle School (LMS) on Monday, Dec. 6. The winners are Raleigh Harris – First Place, Sophia Zhe – Second Place, and Levi Peacock – Third Place. The students were presented their awards by Thomas Clegg with VFW Post 9954. Pictured are, from left, Dr. Sharon Stanislas, director of secondary curriculum & instruction; Thamas Clegg, VFW Post 9954; Peacock; Zhe; Harris; Erin Shelton, LMS English teacher; and Claudia Staples-Morris, LMS principal.

