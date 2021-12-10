VFW Patriot’s Pen essay winners

The winners of the VFW Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest were announced at Lunenburg Middle School (LMS) on Monday, Dec. 6. The winners are Raleigh Harris – First Place, Sophia Zhe – Second Place, and Levi Peacock – Third Place. The students were presented their awards by Thomas Clegg with VFW Post 9954. Pictured are, from left, Dr. Sharon Stanislas, director of secondary curriculum & instruction; Thamas Clegg, VFW Post 9954; Peacock; Zhe; Harris; Erin Shelton, LMS English teacher; and Claudia Staples-Morris, LMS principal.