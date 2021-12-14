Anna Perkins Harris, 94 of Victoria, died Dec. 7. She was the widow of Marvin F. Harris; sister of the late, Walter Perkins, Mickey King and Gracie Johnson and great-aunt of the late Jodi Ashworth.

She is survived by her sister, Agnes Almand of Blackstone; sister-in-law, Sue Perkins of Dundas and many nieces and nephews.

She was a member of Perseverance Christian Church in Dundas.

Graveside funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16, at the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Perseverance Christian Church, Dundas.

Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, in charge of arrangements.

