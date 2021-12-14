Nancy Moore Smith, 90 of Victoria, passed away Dec. 9. Nancy is the widow of James H. Smith, both members of Victoria Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Helen Moore; her brothers, Raymond and Aubrey Moore and her son, James “Randy” Smith.

She is survived by her sons, Ronald “Ronnie” Smith and Ray Smith (Rhonda); eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Joanne Munson (Harley), Nancy Smith and Rose Marie Waldrup (Emory).

Funeral services were held 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 13, in the Staples Funeral Home, Victoria. Interment was in the Lakeview Cemetery, Victoria.

Staples Funeral Home, Victoria, in charge of arrangements.