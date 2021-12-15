Decorating contest winners named
The Lunenburg County Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of its annual Business Christmas Decorating Contest on Thursday, Dec. 9.
In the Novelty Category
Bliss of Lunenburg – blue ribbon
Ripberger Public Library – red ribbon
Sweet Magnolia – yellow ribbon
In the Traditional Category
Gallion and Richard’s Appliance Center – blue ribbon
Insurance Services South – red ribbon
Long and Foster – yellow ribbon
Salon Envie – honorable mention
The Tri – color ribbon was awarded to Gallion and Richard’s Appliance Center.