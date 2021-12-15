Decorating contest winners named

Published 6:06 pm Wednesday, December 15, 2021

By Staff Report

The Lunenburg County Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of its annual Business Christmas Decorating Contest on Thursday, Dec. 9.

In the Novelty Category

Bliss of Lunenburg – blue ribbon

Ripberger Public Library – red ribbon

Sweet Magnolia – yellow ribbon

In the Traditional Category

Gallion and Richard’s Appliance Center – blue ribbon

Insurance Services South – red ribbon

Long and Foster – yellow ribbon

Salon Envie – honorable mention

The Tri – color ribbon was awarded to Gallion and Richard’s Appliance Center.

