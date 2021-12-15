IDA turned down for grant

The Town of Victoria Industrial Development Authority’s (IDA) hopes for a grant to help repair a former manufacturing building has been turned down.

Earlier this year, the IDA, with the help of the Commonwealth Regional Council (CRC), applied for the Local Innovation Fund grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development to help with repairs to the former STEPS building located at 300 Court Street on the western edge of town.

With the grant and repairs, the town had hoped the building would be used for several organizations looking for a new location.

“The Town and the IDA are continuing to seek funds for the project,” said Victoria Town Manager Rodney Newton. “Work may be prioritized and completed as funds become available,” Newton said that with the repairs, it is hoped that two local community service, nonprofit organizations would be able to use parts of the building for their services.

According to Newton, the building was in need of a new roof and interior repairs from water damage.

The Town of Victoria IDA took possession of the former manufacturing facility earlier this year in a deal negotiated with the Lunenburg County IDA.

STEPS discontinued using the facility more than a year ago.

Before STEPS, the building initially housed Diemolding Corporation and Southern Virginia Plastics, both of which manufactured plastic components of cookware.