Solar company withdrawals from county

A solar developer that began looking at Lunenburg County earlier this spring to construct a small facility has withdrawn its Conditional Use Permit (CUP).

According to county documents, in November, 6th Street Solar 2, LLC was notified of several discrepancies/clarifications needed in their application prior to the public hearing at the BOS level.

Additionally, the Planning Commission unanimously approved the project in November pending developer resolution.

The CUP for Mary and Gordon Erby and 6th Street Solar 2, LLC was to construct a utility-scale solar project on 28.3 acres of land in Victoria.

According to the application, the three-megawatt solar facility would be located at 2188 Poorhouse Road.

Planning and Economic Development Director Taylor Newton informed the Lunenburg County Board of Supervisors during its meeting Thursday, Dec. 9 that Borrego Solar Systems, Inc., on behalf of the project company was seeking to defer or withdraw its CUP application for the proposed 3 MW solar facility in the County.

“In the past few days, the project company has received an update from Dominion Energy regarding exponentially high interconnection upgrade costs on the substation,” a letter to Newton from Borrego Solar Systems stated. “These interconnection upgrades are cost-prohibitive for continuing development at this stage.”

According to Borrego Solar Systems, Inc. the Company will continue working with Dominion Energy to try to resolve this high interconnection cost in order to continue the project at a future date.

Representatives said the interconnection cost will not be resolved until 2024.