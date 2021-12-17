Church and Community Events for the week of Dec. 15

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch.com.

DECEMBER 17

LIVE NATIVITY — Kenbridge Baptist Church, located at 500 E. 5th Avenue, will host a Living Nativity Friday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

DECEMBER 18

GOSPEL MUSIC CELEBRATION — First Baptist Church located at 821 Lunenburg Avenue in Victoria invites all to Pastor Violet F. Oliver’s farewell Happy Birthday Jesus Gospel Music Celebration at 5 p.m. on Dec. 18. Hear local gospel artist Deneen Reese and the Anointed Fire of God Youth Choir, Bemeche Hicks, Lee Walker and special guest gospel artist Steve Hurt and Company as they minister the gospel in music.

DECEMBER 19

SUNDAY SCHOOL CHRISTMAS PROGRAM — The Sunday School Christmas Program will be held at Victoria Baptist Church located at 1423 8th Street in Victoria at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19.

SERVICE — Oak Grove Baptist Church located at 127 Oak Grove Road, Kenbridge, is hosting a service on Dec. 19 at 11:30 a.m. New Pastor Elect Rev. Boris Bullock will join the service. Special Guest will be Rev. Sharon Baskerville as our guest psalmist.

DECEMBER 24

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE — A Christmas Eve Candle Light Worship Service will be held at Victoria Baptist Church located at 1423 8th Street in Victoria at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24.

ONGOING

WILLIAMS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Come and worship at Williams United Methodist Church located at 4670 Longview Drive, Kenbridge. Pastor Mike Day holds traditional services each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome.

GILFIELD BAPTIST CHURCH — Gilfield Baptist Church at 11285 South Hill Road in Kenbridge has gone to services via telephone. To participate call (978) 990-5255. The code is 675042. There will be no in-person services.

THRIFTS CHAPEL CHURCH — Services at Thrifts Chapel Church are now open with live string music and singing by the Poorhouse Boys and preaching by Mike Johnson. Services begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH — Bethany Baptist Church at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge has discontinued dial-in access to worship services. All are welcome to attend services in person on the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. Face masks are required. Bring a bible.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH — Outdoor drive-in services are held at 9:30 a.m. hosted by Cameron Bailey, pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church on 107.1 FM each Sunday from LGS (Lunenburg Girls Softball field) on Maple Street in Kenbridge. The closer to the ballfield, the better the reception. The church is having indoor services at 10:30 a.m. each week.