KFS students win essay contest

Students from Kenston Forest School (KFS)have been participating in the Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy Essay contests sponsored by the VFW for several years.

Each year more than 165,400 students in grades 6-8 enter the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest for a chance to win their share of more than $1.4 million in state and national awards. The essay contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by drafting a 300 – 400-word essay, expressing their views based on a patriotic theme chosen by the VFW Commander-in-Chief.

Established in 1947, the Voice of Democracy audio-essay program provides high school students with the unique opportunity to express themselves in regards to a democratic and patriotic-themed recorded essay. Each year, nearly 64,500 9-12 grade students from across the country enter to win their share of more than $2 million in educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the program.

Greg Eanes of the Crewe VFW presented certificates and a monetary award to the following students for their winning essays for the Patriot’s Pen:

* 1st place – Jacob Seamans, 6th grader, son of BJ and Jill Seamans of Drakes Branch

* 2nd place – Connor Parker, 6th grader, son of Andy and Natasha Parker of Blackstone

* 3rd place – Eli Daniel, 7th grader, son of Brian and Jennifer Daniel of South Hill and for the Voice of Democracy:

* 1st place – Sadie Henshaw, 10th grader, daughter of Heath and Kristin Henshaw of Sutherland.