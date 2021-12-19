Hospital among ‘Best Hospitals for Maternity’

VCU Medical Center and VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital have been recognized as high performing in maternity care by U.S. News & World Report. This is the first time U.S. News has published a list of “Best Hospitals for Maternity.” Of approximately 2,700 U.S. hospitals that provide maternity services, only 237 earned “High Performing,” from U.S. News — VCU Medical Center and VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital among them.

“This recognition affirms our commitment to providing the highest-quality maternity care and a consistently great patient experience, while also assuring that our care is accessible and affordable for everyone,” said Art Kellermann, M.D., senior vice president for health sciences at Virginia Commonwealth University and CEO of VCU Health System.

To be recognized among the Best Hospitals for Maternity, hospitals had to excel on multiple quality metrics that matter to expectant families, including complications rate, cesarean section rate, breastfeeding rate and support for vaginal births after a C-section.

“We are honored that VCU Medical Center and VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital have been recognized for their highest-quality and safe care,” said Dr. David Chelmow, chair, VCU Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. “Our dedicated team incorporates best practices, like the ones that U.S. News and World Report evaluated, to empower our patients to have the birth experience they want. Our care ranges from certified nurse-midwives who can assist you with a natural, low intervention birth to high-risk doctors who can help you with a complicated or high-risk pregnancy. We have the only Center of Excellence in Obstetric Anesthesia in Virginia, the most advanced NICU in the area, and a caring team of nurses that keep you and your baby safe.”

This designation comes on the heels of a record-setting month for the health system in maternal health. In Oct. 2021, VCU Medical Center providers delivered 247 babies, setting a record for the highest number of births in a month for the health system since 2013, when they started tracking this data.

To handle the increase in demand and to improve patient experience, VCU Health is adding more providers and locations. Last December, the OB-GYN team expanded into a new building at 9105 Stony Point Drive. This week, the downtown clinic moved into the brand-new Adult Outpatient Pavilion and, in March 2022, will expand into the Short Pump area.

“We have added new certified nurse-midwives, OB-GYNs and high-risk OB specialists in all locations,” Chelmow added. “It’s all part of our improving the patient experience by seeing patients where they want to be cared for.”