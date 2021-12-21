Bertha M. Watkins, 94 of Victoria, died Friday, Dec. 3, at Chase City Health and Rehab Center, Chase City.

She is survived by her daughter, Bernice W. Shelton of Victoria; one son, Milton Watkins of Victoria and other relatives and friends.

A viewing and visitation was held on Thursday, Dec. 9, in the family room of Thomas Funeral Home, Kenbridge.

Funeral Service was held on Friday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m., at Unity Baptist Church, Kenbridge. Interment followed in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Amelia. Services under the direction of Charles Thomas, Funeral Director, Thomas Funeral Home, Kenbridge. www.thomasfuneralhome.webstarts.com