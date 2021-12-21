Ida Cobb Weeks, 92 of Victoria, joined her husband John Edwin Weeks Jr. in Heaven on Dec. 18. She was one of ten children born to the late Edgar Puryear Cobb and Lucy Parson Cobb.

She is survived by her daughters, Debra Weeks Dunn of Crewe and Janet S. Jones (Donald) of Green Bay; her son, John E. Weeks III (Elaina) of Bordentown, New Jersey; five grandchildren, Melissa S. Burke (Chris), Marcy Dunn (Charles Hartgrove), Steve Skinner (Heather), David Skinner (Erica) and Mallory Dunn-DuPuy (Chris); three step-grandchildren, Brandon, Brianna and Bradley Morales; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Virginia C. Perry and a brother, Gary Allen Cobb.

Ida was a teacher’s aide for many years at Lunenburg Primary School. She was a faithful and devoted member of Victoria United Methodist Church. She enjoyed her family and keeping a nice home.

Graveside funeral services were held at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Grace Anglican Church Cemetery, 9986 Purdy Road, Purdy, VA 23867. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to Victoria United Methodist Church or to the Victoria Fire and Rescue.

Staples Funeral Home, Victoria, in charge of arrangements.