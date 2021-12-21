Pattie Sue Cradle Sydnor, daughter of the late Curtis F Cradle Sr. and Elva Martina Bland Cradle, was born in Kenbridge, on May 11, 1931. She entered eternal rest on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at her home in Mechanicsville.

At an early age, Pattie was confirmed into St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Kenbridge, and remained a member for many years before transferring her membership to St. Paul’s & St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church also in Kenbridge.

In recent years she began attending St. Philip’s Episcopal Church of Richmond, where the church family welcomed her with open arms.

Pattie Sue was educated in Lunenburg County before devoting her early years to provide care for her mother, sisters and brothers, while working in the family business. It was during this time in the store she met, Alvin K. Sydnor Jr., who would turn out to be the love of her life for over 50 years. They married on Dec. 26, 1953 and to this union, three daughters were born.

Alvin and Pattie had a beautiful life together, traveling the world, raising three girls and making some amazing friends during his 30 years in the United States Air Force. She enjoyed being around people and loved to hear stories about their lives. Pattie had such a soft-spoken way about her that made it possible for people to confide in her and trust any wisdom she would share. Her life as a military spouse wasn’t always easy as travel out of the USA made it hard to be with family, but she did it proudly with Alvin. Her devotion to her girls made it possible to be a Girl Scout Leader for their troops when they were growing up. Her love for flowers made her happy and being in the yard planting was something that she truly enjoyed. Another passion was correspondence; she was always putting a card in the mail to someone and proudly sent her yearly Christmas cards out on Dec. 1.

Waiting for her in heaven is her loving husband, Sonny and her first-born, Debra A. Tabon. Pattie was the oldest of seven children and proceeded in death by siblings Curtis F. Cradle Jr., Bobby Cradle, Eunice Cradle and Agnes Cradle.

Pattie also answered to Nana, Pattie Sue, Nene, Pat, and to an extra special select few Flusie, leaves to cherish her memories her daughter and devoted caregivers, Joy Lee and son-in-law, Roger Lee of Mechanicsville; daughter, Shelly Edmonds and son-in-law, Clarence R. Edmonds, of Alberta; loving sister and brother-in-law, Jeanette and Vernon Reavis of Yorktown; dear sister, Maxine Abrams of Atlanta, Georgia; one sister-in-law Alice Cradle; seven grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Yolanda Haynes (Moses), Joy “Nikki” Tabon, Clarence “RC” Edmonds II (Rashae), Benjamin “Ben” Edmonds, II (Ashley), Sarah Madison Lee, Kiana Blackwell and Jasmine Jones and six great grandchildren, Shayla, Zachary, KayLynn, Cameron, Laniya and Bryson. A special thanks goes to Julie Griffin, her amazing and loving caregiver over the past three years and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who truly meant the world to her.

Funeral service was held on Monday, Dec. 20, at 1 p.m., at Amelia Veteran Cemetery, Amelia.

Service entrusted to S.P. Jones & Son, Kenbridge.