A BOX OF LOVE — Jesus spoke to me

One day Jesus spoke to me. He said “Mary, I am worried that the people are not taking the shots for Covid-19. Jesus said He knows that some of us cannot take the shot because of health issues but He is surprised that others are afraid to take the shots.

Jesus said He had given scientists, doctors, chemists and others the knowledge to create the cure. This is my world he said, do you think I, God would let some virus destroy anything I have created?

Remember God sent 10 plagues to Egypt because Pharaoh would not let the Israelites go. God sent the plague of blood (Exodus 7:14-24), Frogs (Exodus 8:1-15), Gnats (Exodus 8:16-19), Flies (Exodus 8:20-32), Livestock (Exodus 9:1-7), Boils (Exodus 9:8-12), Hail (Exodus 9:13-35), Locusts (Exodus 10:1-20), Darkness (Exodus 10:21-29), and the Firstborn (Exodus 11, 12:1-30). Once Pharaoh said he would release the Israelites, God lifted the plague and His people went free.

Jesus asked, “Do the people believe that I am a small (minor) god and cannot do what the Bible says I can do? Mary, do you believe that I can do whatever the Bible says I can do it?” I replied, “Yes Jesus, I know that You can do whatever the Bible says You can do.” Jesus said then tell the people what I have told you, don’t be afraid.

Some of them will think that you made this up, some will think about what you said and others will think you are crazy but it doesn’t matter, just share my Words.

Some of my family believe that I should not post this. Jesus said, “It will be all right because I told you.” I trust You, Jesus, I love you, and I know you love us. I have kept my word, Jesus, it’s up to you to do the rest.

Thank you for your love and blessing.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

